Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: Dodger Stadium Testing Site Mysteriously Closed As Positivity Rate Jumps To Near 10 Percent

Cars lined up at the Dodger Stadium coronavirus testing site last week.

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer reported 1,584 new coronavirus cases on Monday. She indicated that Monday numbers are usually lower due to a lag in testing.

On Friday, Los Angeles County’s new daily coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000 mark, with a record 3,187 reported. Over the weekend, L.A.’s largest COVID testing site seems to have closed down with no explanation.

When asked about the closure of the Dodger Stadium site a county official said, “It would be best to address those questions to the city.”

The site is currently closed according to a report by NBC News and accounts on social media today.

“Dodger Stadium is closed right now,” said an MSNBC. “When we called the City of Los Angeles, they said that this had something to do with staffing levels…However, now we’re hearing that this may have something to do with funding at the county level and reimbursements.”

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office did not immediately respond when contacted by Deadline about the situation.

WATCH: COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles closed despite a spike in virus cases. #MTPDaily@GadiNBC: "This accounts for about half of the 14,000 that are tested in Los Angeles and then all of a sudden today, none of them are being tested at this site." pic.twitter.com/lJ6ZusUIgp — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 6, 2020

It’s been a constant stream of people hoping to get COVID-19 testing at Dodger stadium and having to turn back. People we’ve spoken to say they’ve been trying unsuccessfully for days to find available appointments. All this as LA County has reported hospitalizations on the rise. pic.twitter.com/3ztwxsIi42 — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) July 6, 2020

The official Los Angeles City COVID test appointment site makes no mention of the closure.

This comes after weeks of complaints from residents about the paucity of testing, including on Monday.

.@MayorOfLA is live on tv right now taking no responsibility for reopening too early and causing covid cases to spike. Meanwhile, there appear to be only 3 covid test time slots available in the entire city. Garcetti is a failure pic.twitter.com/6QBLwXXfBG — Kevin (@publicownedbus) June 30, 2020

On June 24, Garcetti said the city was surging its testing capacity. The mayor said he is ordering the city to “scale up testing to meet the demand,” going from 7,700 tests a day last week to 13,600 tests.

“Get out and get tested,” said the mayor at the time. Garcetti made no mention of the Dodger Stadium closure during a media availability on Monday morning.

Last week, Garcetti banned Fourth of July fireworks displays and gatherings with people outside of those one lives with. County officials took the extraordinary step of re-closing restaurants to dine-in service and ordering movie theaters to stay closed for at least 3 weeks.

Ferrer announced on Monday that “almost 50 percent of new cases happen to young people” under 40. The upside of this, she said, “is that we have had a decline in deaths, thankfully, in the skilled nursing facilities.”

Ferrer reported 48 additional deaths on Monday. That means there hav been 3,534 total fatalities from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

When asked about the smaller number of deaths recently, Ferrer referred again to the rising numbers of young people contracting the virus and their generally healthier immune systems.

“We often have a delay for deaths from when we start to see increased hospitalizations,” reminded Ferrer.

But, Ferrer said, “Cases are surging as a result of community spread” as more people spend more time out and about.

Early last week, the seven-day average of the daily testing positivity rate increased from 5.8 percent two weeks ago to 8.4 percent. On Monday, L.A. County Health revealed the seven-day positivity rate was up to 9.5 percent.

While the county announced it now has the ability to implement 26,000 tests a day, the appointments for Monday were already filled, according to health officials.