Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: New Cases Skyrocket As Test Positivity Rate Hits 11.6 Percent

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 4,015 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases reported since the pandemic began. The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of about 2,000 test results received from one lab who just submitted lab results from July 2 through July 5 today.

Testing results are available for over 1,213,000 individuals with 9 percent of all people testing positive. The daily positivity rate of all tests (a composite of a 7-day rolling average) has risen to 11.6 percent. On Monday, that 7-day average was pegged at 10 percent.

There are 1,969 people currently hospitalized, 27 percent of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18 percent are confirmed cases on ventilators. This remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen three weeks ago. The number of daily of hospitalizations has steadily increased to over 1,900 since July 1.

LA County Sees Highest Number of New Cases of #COVID19 Partly Due to Backlog of Test Results, Hospitalizations Steadily Increase. 46 New Deaths and 4,015 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. View https://t.co/upAoe3qdu1 for more. pic.twitter.com/rzGGLWQPDa — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) July 7, 2020

Just hours earlier, Orange County Health Care Agency officials reported 1,028 new coronavirus cases, the most ever in the county, but some infections reported were a result of a backlog from the state.

Also on Tuesday, the state reported it had identified 6,090 new cases in the past 24 hours. That number is second only to the all time high of 7,149 reported on June 24. The past several weekends have seen totals above 8,000, but these results are likely attributable to delayed testing being released.

State tracking data indicated that over one third of the region’s total COVID cases have been identified in the past 14 days. California has seen 94,701 new cases since July 23. The total number of positive coronavirus tests in the state is now 277,774. That means the increase over this two-week period is 34 percent.