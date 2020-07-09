Litton Entertainment Taps Former CBS Head Of Daytime Angelica Rosas McDaniel As EVP Strategy

Angelica Rosas McDaniel, the former head of daytime programs at CBS, has joined Litton Entertainment, a leading producer of daytime educational and informational programming, as its new EVP, Strategy. In her new role, McDaniel will be involved in all aspects of the company’s operations, from original productions to syndication and digital strategy. She also will work with content executives at Litton parent Hearst Television on strategic initiatives. She begins her new job on September 1.

“I’ve known Angelica for eight years and there could not be a more opportune time for her to join Litton,” said Dave Morgan, Litton Entertainment president and CEO. “She’s distinguished herself as not only an innovator but as a visionary in championing programming that empowers women, promotes racial diversity and resonates with parents and educators. She’s the ideal executive to help us execute on our aggressive plans to grow in a dynamically evolving video marketplace.”

In her most recent position at CBS, McDaniel oversaw the network’s daytime lineup, where she launched the Daytime Emmy-winning The Talk. She also oversaw the 2013-2014 season rebranding of CBS’s Saturday morning programming block, now named “CBS Dream Team… It’s Epic!” and featuring award-winning Litton programs including Lucky Dog, Innovation Nation and the 2020 Daytime Emmy-nominated Mission Unstoppable, among others.

“Litton Entertainment has a well-deserved reputation for outstanding, high-quality programming,” McDaniel said. “I admire their dedication to creating compelling, prosocial content and I’m excited to be joining the talented team. The company’s strong relationships and credibility with the leading broadcast networks and other major linear and digital distributors are a direct result of its commitment to excellence. This should position us well as we work to bring Litton’s trademark success to even more audiences across additional platforms.”