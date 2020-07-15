Lionsgate UK & Europe CEO Zygi Kamasa Stepping Down After 15-Year Run

Zygi Kamasa, the longtime CEO of Lionsgate UK and Europe, is stepping down at the end of this month.

The much respected 15-year vet of the studio’s operations on this side of the pond says he is leaving to pursue an “entrepreneurial opportunity” with details to follow. Nicola Pearcey, UK and European President at Lionsgate, will assume Kamasa’s day-to-day responsibilities.

During his tenure, Kamasa has overseen the investment, production and distribution of more than 350 films, including Oscar winners and box office hits such as La La Land, Brooklyn, The Hunger Games franchise and Olympus Has Fallen.

The executive began his career in 1993 as founder and MD of television production company Scorpio Productions, based at Pinewood. In 1998, he established UK indie distribution company Redbus, joining Lionsgate in 2005 when the U.S. studio acquired Redbus and transformed the outfit into Lionsgate UK, with Kamasa assuming the role of CEO.

He also spearheaded the outfit’s push into UK television, executive producing more than 30 shows including BBC’s Motherland and The Goes Wrong Show.

“I’ve had an amazing tenure growing the UK business from the foundations of my own indie film distributor, Redbus, into a world-class platform,” said Kamasa. “Now I’m moving on to my next exciting entrepreneurial opportunity that I plan to announce in the coming months. I leave our UK business in great shape and in very capable hands with Nicola Pearcey taking over my day to day role.”

“Zygi is a great entrepreneur with savvy business instincts, strong talent relationships and a sharp eye for exciting content,” added Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “He has played an important role in moving our global content platform forward over the past 15 years in the UK & Europe, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”