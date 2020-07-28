Lionsgate Names Former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn To Its Board

Lionsgate has named former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn to its board of directors.

The company announced her nomination in a proxy statement filed with the SEC Tuesday. She is currently president of MLC Strategies, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm, a position she’s held since January 2019.

Clyburn served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from 2009 to 2018, including as acting chair. While at the FCC, she was committed to closing the digital divide and championed the modernization of the agency’s Lifeline Program, which assists low-income consumers with voice and broadband service. She promoted diversity in media ownership, initiated Inmate Calling Services reforms, supported inclusion in STEM opportunities and fought for an Open Internet.

Clyburn will be the fourth woman on the company's board of Directors and the first Black woman.

Prior to her federal appointment, Ms. Clyburn served 11 years on the Public Service Commission of South Carolina and worked for nearly 15 years as publisher of the Coastal Times, a Charleston weekly newspaper focused on the African American community.

Clyburn is a director and member of the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of Charah Solutions.