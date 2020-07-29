Linda Lowy To Head Casting For HBO Max, TNT, TBS & TruTV

Veteran casting director Linda Lowy has been named EVP Casting for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV, the company announced Wednesday.

In her new role, Lowy, who cast Shonda Rhimes’ series such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder, will be responsible for overseeing casting for scripted series, feature films, docudramas, animation, and unscripted programming for the streaming platform and linear networks.

Additionally, Henry Russell Bergstein has been named VP Casting, reporting to Lowy. He’ll be responsible for casting for both scripted and unscripted content, scouting talent and working with other WarnerMedia Entertainment departments, series casting directors, talent, and their reps.

Related Story WarnerMedia's Crunchyroll Hits 3 Million Streaming Subscribers As Anime Continues To Gain Traction

“Linda is an unstoppable force who has cast some of the most iconic and longest lasting programs, not only changing television, but also having a ripple effect on our culture at large,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TNT, TBS & truTV. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Linda several times throughout my career and there is no one better to head up casting for HBO Max and our networks.”

“I’m so honored to have been given this profound opportunity during such a monumental time for the company and during such a transformational time in our business,” said Lowy. “Kevin is an entertainment maverick who has brought together an incredible group of people and it is a tremendous gift to again be working with Sarah Aubrey at the inception of HBO Max, and alongside Brett Weitz on dynamic linear series that continue to break records.”

Lowy and her team have cast HBO Max’s Love Life, The Flight Attendant, Americanah and Raised by Wolves. Prior to joining WarnerMedia Entertainment, Lowy consulted on numerous TNT dramas, including Snowpiercer, Claws, The Alienist and Animal Kingdom. In 2013, she received the Casting Society of America’s Hoyt Bowers achievement award.

Bergstein was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for his work on HBO’s Succession. His other casting credits include Mozart in the Jungle, The Other Two, The Sinner, three seasons of Black Mirror (US Casting), and the Ramy pilot. On the film side, Bergstein’s credits include It Felt Like Love, The Kindergarten Teacher, Black Bear, Saturday Church and Love After Love.