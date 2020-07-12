Lil Marlo Dies: Rapper On ‘2 The Hard Way’ With Lil Baby May Have Been Shot

Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo (aka Rudolph Johnson) is dead, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

No official cause of death has been revealed. However, Atlanta Police confirmed that officers found a 30-year-old man shot in a car on I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass. Police did not confirm the man’s identity, but said it appeared he was intentionally shot and an investigation by the homicide division is proceeding.

The medical examiner’s office in Atlanta confirmed that a Rudolph Johnson was in their custody shortly after reports of Lil Marlo’s death surfaced.

Lil Marlo emerged on 2017’s “2 Hard the Way,” a collaboration with his friend Lil Baby. His album “1st and 3rd” was recently released.

Social media fans and fellow artists mourned Johnson’s death, including his Quality Control Music label mate Lil Yachty, who noted that they had been collaborating on new music recently.

Universal Music Group owns Quality Control Music but has not yet confirmed Lil Marlo’s death.