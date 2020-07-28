LGBTQ+ Network Revry Expands To Cox Communications And Plex Media Platforms

Cox Communications and Plex have announced that they will now offer the LGBTQ+ TV channel and streaming network Revry to their customers worldwide.

With the new launch, Revry has expanded its reach to eight live TV channels, two subscription on-demand products, and seven owned and operated “tribrid” apps in all major app stores. The Revry Premium SVOD product will be available on the Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player platforms. Plex will distribute multiple channels, including both Revry’s Live TV channel and the Revry Now news channel across its platform.

The aforementioned “tribrid” model offers full access to its On-Demand library with a Revry Premium Subscription (SVOD), limited access to On-Demand content for free with ads (AVOD), and an offering of multiple ad-supported live TV channels streaming “unapologetically queer” content.

“Revry believes representation saves lives,” said Damian Pelliccione, co-founder and CEO of Revry. “We’re overjoyed to partner with such wonderful major media companies who support our mission of bringing radically inclusive content to their mainstream audiences.”

“Revry’s LGBTQ+ content is an important part of the Plex programming mix, offering options that represent diversity and inclusivity in informative and entertaining ways,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “At Plex our goal is to be the home for all the media that matters to you, providing our users with a wide range of viewing options, and it’s great to join the ranks of Cox, Samsung, and Roku in distributing content that represents the voices of so many.”

Revry’s current original programming includes New Zealand’s body swapping comedy Life is Easy, the reality TV series, Putting On, the Spanish-language underground ballroom docuseries The Category Is as well as the docuseries Queen of Kink.