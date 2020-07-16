‘Lucifer’s Lesley-Ann Brandt Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Lesley-Ann Brandt, who plays Maze on Netflix’s drama series Lucifer, has signed with ICM Partners. The news comes as Lucifer preps its return for a fifth season on August 21.

The Cape Town, South Africa-born Brandt began her career in New Zealand after her family immigrated there when she was in her teens. Her breakout role there came in playing Naevia in Starz’s Spartacus: Gods of the Arena.

Brandt’s other TV credits include Gotham, Single Ladies, The Librarians, Legend of the Seeker and Memphis Beat. She also co-starred starred in the 2013 surf pic Drift.

She remains repped by Luber Roklin and attorney Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow.