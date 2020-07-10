Legendary Lands Social Thriller ‘Fresh;’ Mimi Cave Directs, Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay & Kevin Messick Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has acquired Lauryn Kahn’s social thriller Fresh, in a progress to production deal. Mimi Cave will direct and Hyperobject Industries’ Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce.

The deal marks Cave’s feature directorial debut. She began her career in the world of music videos and commercials directing films for Vance Joy, Danny Brown, Sleigh Bells, Sylvan Esso & Tune-Yards. Her shorts and music videos have garnered several awards and premiered at film festivals worldwide. Her recent short film I’m Happy, I Promise was an Official Selection for 2020 SXSW.

Lauryn Kahn Rachel Murray

“Fresh lives inside the discomfort or fear many women face every day and that’s what drew me to the script,” Cave said. “It is a raucous allegory for the commodification of women’s bodies. I want to create a visceral experience that takes the audience on a ride through a twisted world — where a woman’s instincts come into play at every turn.”

McKay and Messick go back with Kahn, starting with selling her first spec He’s Fucking Perfect to Fox and producing her romantic comedy Ibiza for Netflix. The social thriller genre represents a new turn for Kahn as a writer, who brought her latest spec exclusively to Hyperobject to put together. Kahn will be Executive Producer on the film.

McKay and Messick most recently produced Vice, the Dick Cheney film which received eight Oscar noms, six Golden Globe and BAFTA noms and a DGA nomination for McKay. They are executive producers of HBO’s Succession, which won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series and BAFTA’s Best International Series. McKay and Messick also won the PGA Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television-Drama for Succession. As a director, McKay next helms for Netflix the Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don’t Look Up.

Hyperobject Industries is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham; Cave is CAA, 3 Arts and attorneys Kim Jaime and Adam Cooper. Kahn is represented by attorney Tara Kole.