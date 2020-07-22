‘Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court’ Podcast Set As Part Of First-Look Deal With MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court will soon be available as a podcast. MGM and Audio Up, the newly launched podcast content production studio, platform and network, are set to launch a new podcast based on the studio’s Emmy-winning, nationally syndicated courtroom series. Additionally, Lake has expanded her relationship with the studio, with an exclusive first-look deal. Under the pact, Lake will work with MGM to develop unscripted and soft-scripted content across platforms, including podcasts.

In Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, Lake, a former criminal defense attorney and family attorney, presides over highly emotional paternity cases, helping litigants resolve legal paternity issues through mediating discussion and presenting DNA results.

Related Story Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Going Wide Over MLK Weekend Instead Of Christmas Platform Release

With more than a thousand episodes produced over seven seasons, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court currently has more than 1.5 million subscribers on its YouTube page. In 2019, the show received its first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

The podcast will feature audio “from the most popular, shocking and provocative cases in the series,” according to MGM and Audio Up, with the first of 20 episodes premiering on Thursday, July 23, across all major podcast platforms.

“Lauren Lake has proven to be one of the most entertaining, outspoken, honest and in-your-face voices on TV and we are excited to bring her special brand of justice to podcast audiences. Paternity Court delivers the perfect mix of juicy drama, shocking secrets and relationship advice,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television.

A multi-faceted television personality, Lake often offers her expertise on national radio, broadcast and print outlets as a legal and relationship expert. As a former professional singer, Lake has performed background music for multi-platinum artists including Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, P. Diddy, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Lake co-founded the Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network (WEEN), and frequently serves as moderator and contributor on panels dedicated to women, relationships, empowerment and family.

In 2019, Paternity Court received its first Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program.

“The frictionless way that we’re working to bring MGM catalog content into the Audio Up Network is really cool,” said Audio Up Founder and CEO, Jared Gutstadt. “Paternity Court works as both visual and audio content. We are excited to bring this entire catalog forward for podcast listeners. Brands will want to be part of this too. It is a trusted media property with a huge reach, and the content is evergreen.”

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court is the latest podcast launched by MGM and Audio Up, following the recently announced Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader podcast which premiered on June 25.