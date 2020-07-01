Writer LaToya Morgan Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group, Launches Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Writer/producer LaToya Morgan (The Walking Dead, Into the Badlands) has signed a major exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group.

WBTVG landed Morgan in a competitive situation. No one is commenting but I hear the deal is for three years and is valued in the high-seven figures.

Under the pact, Morgan will develop, write and produce new television projects via her newly launched TinkerToy Productions for all platforms — on-demand/streaming services (including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max), broadcast, premium and basic cable networks.

Morgan is already in business with WBTVG. She is collaborating with J.J. Abrams and his studio-based Bad Robot banner on Duster. Morgan and Abrams are co-writing and executive producing the drama project, which has a series order at HBO Max. Set in the 1970s Southwest, Duster revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.

Related Story Warner Bros TV Launches Casting Initiative For Acting Students Hit By School Pandemic Shutdowns

Morgan is coming off two back-to-back overall deals at AMC, the most recent of which expired in April. She will continue on as executive producer on HBO Max’s Age of Miracles, a teen sci-fi thriller co-produced by AMC Studios. Morgan is wrapping up a stint as a writer on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Previously, she was a co-executive producer and writer of AMC’s Into the Badlands and TURN: Washington’s Spies.

During her time at AMC, Morgan spearheaded the creation of AMC’s Inclusion Initiative to develop and mentor new voices and talent for the network. Out of the initiative came the edgy sci-fi spectacle Farmhand based on the award-winning Image comic book series, and the dark comedy Of Two Minds as the first accelerated projects. Morgan will continue to champion new creative voices through her production company.

With her WBTVG deal, Morgan is coming full circle, having gotten her start through the studio’s television writers workshop. Her first writing job out of the workshop was on WBTV’s Showtime series Shameless. She also was a writer for NBC Parenthood.

On the film side, Morgan’s spec thriller Carried By Six is being produced by Mandalay Pictures, she recently sold a crime thriller chronicling the 1980’s manhunt for Larry Davis to Imperative Entertainment and is currently penning the script for a thriller produced by Robert Rodriguez and Stephen Fung. Morgan’s genre-bending scifi graphic novel Dark Blood is set for publication by BOOM! Studios in 2021.

Morgan is repped by attorney Rob Szymanski.