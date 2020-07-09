‘La Bravura’ Thriller Dramedy From Tad Quill & Shawn Ryan In Works At Showtime

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has put in development La Bravura, a one-hour psychological thriller dramedy from veteran comedy showrunner Tad Quill (A Moody Christmas), S.W.A.T. co-creator Shawn Ryan and his MiddKid Productions, and Sony Pictures Television.

La Bravura, which I hear landed at Showtime in a competitive situation, marks the first sale under a new overall deal extension Ryan signed at his longtime studio home, SPTl.

Written by Quill, in La Bravura, when a husband does a behind-the-scenes documentary of his wife’s elaborate heist at the Getty Museum, their marriage comes under strain.

Quill executive produces with MiddKid’s Ryan and Marney Hochman.

Quill recently co-created and executive produced Fox’s A Moody Christmas, a single-camera holiday event series starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins. He previously created/exec produced NBC comedy series Bent and CBS comedy series Angel from Hell. Quill’s other producing-writing credits include Scrubs, Spin City, The Odd Couple and Samantha Who? He is repped by attorney Ken Richman.

Ryan is co-creator, exec producer and showrunner of CBS’ drama series S.W.A.T. which has been renewed for a fourth season. He previously created The Shield, which aired for seven seasons on FX, and co-created NBC’s Timeless and ABC’s Last Resort. He is repped by The Shuman Co. and Gendler & Kelly.

