L.A. County Sees High Number of New COVID-19 Cases: 57 New Deaths and 2,916 More Confirmed Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Saturday that 57 more people died from coronavirus overnight, with 2,916 new cases reported. Across all areas of L.A. County, it brings the total to 130,242 cases and 3,793 deaths since the outbreak began.

There are more than 2,000 currently hospitalized, with 27% of those in the ICU and 18% being confirmed cases on ventilators. This number is significantly higher than the 1,350-1,450 daily hospitalization rates seen several weeks ago.

Of 1,313,000 individuals who were tested, 9% tested positive for coronavirus.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health urged business owners to follow the health officer directives, and any resident with underlying conditions to stay at home.

