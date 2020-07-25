L.A. COVID-19 Update: 53 New Deaths, 3,628 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Saturday that 53 more people died from coronavirus overnight, with 3,628 new cases reported. Across all areas of L.A. County, it brings the total to 172,325 cases and 4,351 deaths since the outbreak began.

The L.A. Department of Public Health stated that part of the high number of cases are due to an inclusion of backlogged system results.

A larger trend is emerging where younger people are comprising a larger portion of those infected. 76% of new cases occurred in people under 50 years old of which 54% of new cases were under the age of 30.

Los Angeles County is seeing a 10% positivity rate among the 1.6 million individuals tested.

Director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer emphasized that it is too early to return to normalcy and larger social functions. “We need to commit to the behaviors that we know will reduce our infection rate and slow the spread of the virus. In order to stay safe, we need to continue wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings with people we don’t live with. … and keep physical distance from others” said Dr. Ferrer.