Kristy Chan Hired As VP Publicity At TNT, TBS & TruTV

Kristy Chan has been hired as VP Publicity at TNT, TBS and truTV, with the announcement made official Tuesday after she had already been in the mix at WarnerMedia Entertainment’s Turner networks. The onetime Netflix Director, Original Series Publicity will report to Jori Arancio, EVP Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV, and is tasked with spearheading publicity efforts for the linear networks’ originals, acquisitions, late-night, scripted and unscripted programming.

“Kristy is a great leader, creative thinker and excellent communications strategist,” Arancio said today. “Her big, bold ideas align with the brand promises of TNT, TBS and truTV and it’s wonderful to have her overseeing the communications efforts for these critical networks. We’re thrilled to have her joining the team.”

At Netflix, Chan focused on the streamer’s young adult, family and Shondaland content, overseeing strategies for series including 13 Reasons Why, Sex Education, Bridgerton, Inventing Anna and Locke & Key.

Before that she was VP Publicity and Awards Strategy at Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio, where she piloted campaigns for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Mindy Project, Heroes and World of Dance among others. She also worked as Manager of Publicity at MGM Home Entertainment.