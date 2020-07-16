Kristen Wiig Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked Oscar nominee and eight-time Emmy nominee Kristen Wiig.

The Groundlings alum, who went on to a seven year career on Saturday Night Live, has continued to work with such acclaimed filmmakers as Darren Aronofsky (mother!), Alexander Payne (Downsizing), Richard Linklater (Where’d You Go, Bernadette?), Sebastian Silva (Nasty Baby), Ridley Scott (The Martian), and Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl).

Wiig will star next in the Warner Bros./DC Patty Jenkins-directed sequel Wonder Woman 1984 as Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah, opening on Oct. 2.

Wiig co-produced and co-wrote Bridesmaids in 2011 with her longtime friend and co-writer Annie Mumolo for which they received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 2011.

The duo recently teamed up again for the Lionsgate comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which they star in, co-wrote and produced together. The film, which completed shooting before the pandemic, was able to work on post production during quarantine. A release date has been set for July 16, 2021.

Wiig has a supporting role in the upcoming Netflix film A Boy Called Christmas, which will release this December. She is also one of the voices in the animated Fox series Bless the Harts. Wiig is an executive producer on the show along with Chris and Phil Lord.

Next year, Wiig will produce an adaptation of the Oscar nominated German-Austrian film Toni Erdmann.

Throughout her career in addition to being nominated at the Oscars, Wiig has accumulated eight Primetime Emmy noms (six of those for SNL), two SAG nominations (Female Actor in a TV movie or miniseries for IFC’s The Spoils Before Dying, and a cast ensemble for Bridesmaids), a Golden Globe nomination (for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for Bridesmaids) and BAFTA nomination for her Bridesmaids original screenplay.

Wiig, previously with UTA, continues to be repped by Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein and Relevant.