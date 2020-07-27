Sony & Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures Win Nobel Author Kazuo Ishiguro’s Upcoming ‘Klara And The Sun’

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures just closed a preemptive deal for Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro’s upcoming novel, Klara and the Sun. Gabler was able to make the deal was made as bids were mobilizing from multiple parties. David Heyman is producing through his Heyday Films banner.

The novel will be published in March 2021 by Alfred A. Knopf in the US and Faber in the UK, followed by other territories around the world. Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford and Rosie Alison brought in the project and Sony’s new head of Literary in New York, Drew Reed, was instrumental in the deal.

The author, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature and a Booker Prize for his novel The Remains of the Day – is an executive producer on the film.

Ron Bernstein made the deal from ICM Partners; ICM’s Amanda Urban reps the author.

The novel tells the story of Klara, an Artificial Friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, watches carefully the behavior of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass in the street outside. She remains hopeful a customer will soon choose her. The novel offers a look at our changing world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator, and one that explores the fundamental question: what does it mean to love?

Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures is a joint venture with Sony Pictures and Harper Collins