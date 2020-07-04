Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend And Top Fundraiser For President Trump, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Fox News personality and current National Chair of the Trump 2020 Victory Finance Committee Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports. Guilfoyle, who is dating the president’s oldest son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr., reportedly received her diagnosis on Friday while in South Dakota for President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore.

“After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure. She’s doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she’s asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events,” Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee, said in a statement. “Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events.”

Guilfoyle is the fourth person close to Mr. Trump known to have contracted the virus. A personal valet who served Trump his food and the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus in May. On Thursday, it was announced that Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate and head of Black Voices For Trump, had contracted coronavirus and been taken to an Atlanta-area hospital with problems breathing.

A post to Cain’s Twitter account indicated that he was “resting comfortably” in the hospital.

The former GOP candidate was at a rally for President Trump on June 20.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Friday morning, associates reported that Cain was doing well via a Twitter message on Cain’s account.

Good morning! @RobertLaurie here with good news. We just received a message from HC. His oxygen levels are improving, he's had no complications from the meds, & he’s in no pain. We're grateful to God and for your prayers. Keep them coming! We're confident Herman will back soon! — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 3, 2020

Also on Thursday, the United States breached the 50,000 new cases per day mark, a new record. It represented a rise of more than 25 percent in just six days. The exact count on Thursday was 54,357 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

President Donald Trump, who held a news conference to discuss a heartening jobs report today was upbeat about the fight against the virus.

“We have some areas where we are putting out the flames or the fires,” Trump said, a day after he expressed hope the virus would “disappear.”

“I think it’s working out very well,” Trump said Thursday. “I think you’ll see that shortly.”

That came two days after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, expressed a decidedly dimmer view of the nation’s progress.

“We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day,” Fauci said to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday. “I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around.”