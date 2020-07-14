Click to Skip Ad
‘Kidding’ Canceled At Showtime After Two Seasons

Jim Carrey’s Kidding has been canceled by Showtime after two seasons.

The comedy drama, created by Dave Holstein, launched its second season in February.

“After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime. We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work,” Showtime noted in a statement.

