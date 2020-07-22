Kevin Smith To Host Drive-In Birthday Celebration With ‘Jay And Silent Bob Reboot’; Mooby’s Pop-Up Goes Nationwide

Filmmaker and fanboy extraordinaire Kevin Smith is having a birthday party and everyone is invited! The Clerks director has set a one-night-only drive-in movie pop up event where he will screen Jay and Silent Bob Reboot followed by a Q&A with the birthday boy himself. The event will take place at Paramount Drive-in Theaters on August 3. Proceeds from the event will benefit the LA Food Bank.

In addition, there will be a Mooby’s pop-up at the event. The pop-up restaurant, which opened for a limited time in April in Los Angeles, is based on the fictional fast-food chain from films such as Dogma, Clerks II, and, of course, the Jay and Silent Bob franchise. The Mooby’s pop-up has since launched nationwide with delivery kits exclusively on Gold Belly.

The Mooby’s pop-up initially benefited No Us Without You, a fundraiser that provides food for families of undocumented restaurant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mooby’s was a collaboration with the team that brought Saved by the Bell fans the Saved By the Max restaurant as well as the Good Burger pop-up.