Focus Features’ Kevin Costner & Diane Lane Crime Drama ‘Let Him Go’ Heads For The Fall

Focus Features’ Let Him Go is departing its Aug 21 release date for Nov. 6, which is when Disney has Marvel’s Black Widow scheduled for release at U.S./Canada theaters. Let Him Go will go wide.

Based on the Larry Watson novel, Let Him Go follows retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) who leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy (Lesley Manville). When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.

Jeffrey Donovan, Kayli Carter, Booboo Stewart, and Will Brittain also star. Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of The Mazur Kaplan Company produced alongside Thomas Bezucha, who adapted Watson’s novel and directs.

Focus Features’ also has temporarily unset Tom McCarthy’s thriller Stillwater which was scheduled for Nov. 6. The label is looking for another date for the Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin feature. Given the extended submission date for movies this Oscar season to Feb. 28, 2021, studios have the luxury to open award-worthy product next year (instead of rushing titles into 4Q) to be eligible for the April 25, 2021 ceremony.