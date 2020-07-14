Katy Perry To Headline Tomorrowland Around The World Digital Music Festival

The Tomorrowland Around The World has revealed that pop star and American Idol judge Katy Perry will headline the digital music festival which takes place July 25-26.

The two-day fest is a popular electronic dance music fest that began in 2005. With festivals and events pivoting to virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s iteration of Tomorrowland will be a fully interactive 3D festival combining the world’s best technologies in gaming, 3D design, video production, and special effects for an unparalleled digital experience — and Perry’s performance will be exactly that.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time,” said Perry. “I’m so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile.” Set to a spectacular visual backdrop, Perry is set to perform some of her greatest hits as well as new music from her upcoming album Smile.

Tomorrowland Around the World will bring together more than 60 of the planet’s most prominent artists in electronic dance music on 8 different stages. In addition to Perry, this year’s lineup includes Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, among others. For full details and tickets to the virtual fest visit tomorrowland.com.