‘Katy Keene’ Canceled By The CW After One Season; ‘Riverdale’ Spinoff Series To Look For New Home

The CW has opted not to proceed with a second season of Katy Keene. Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind The Riverdale spinoff headlined by Lucy Hale, is planning to explore options for keeping the show going.

The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz in May revealed that the options on the cast, which originally expired June 30, had been extended as the network was mulling their renewal decision. I hear the extension is until July 31, giving WBTV a window to pursue a new home. Given Katy Keene‘s streaming deal at WBTV corporate sibling HBO Max, which is currently carrying Season 1, the platform is considered the most realistic option for keeping Katy Keene alive.

It is unclear yet whether Ashleigh Murray, who started on Riverdale before her character Josie migrated to Katy Keene, would return to the mothership series.

Related Story The CW Acquires Four Alternative Series For Summer Lineup & Finalizes Premiere Dates

Katy Keene was the only current CW series not to get a renewal for next season in January. In a vote of confidence, the network at the time gave the midseason show a 13-script order ahead of its premiere. Somewhat surprising given its pedigree as a Riverdale offshoot from Berlanti Productions and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Hale’s star power and huge following, Katy Keene was a very modest ratings performer.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

“The linear ratings have been soft but we have seen some good streaming viewership,” Pedowitz said in May ahead of the Katy Keene finale. He added that the network brass were going to wait for more streaming data for the show, which was going to have its full season on the CW’s digital platform and also made available on HBO Max at the platform’s launch at the end of May.

In Live+Same Day linear ratings, Katy Keene is in the bottom quarter of the CW’s series. But while the shows around it excel in digital viewing, I hear Katy Keene has seen very little bump in delayed viewing — both via DVR and streaming.

Along with fellow freshman dramas Batwoman and Nancy Drew, Katy Keene is part of the first crop of CW series to have their full seasons available on the CW’s digital platforms. Despite higher streaming usage over the last couple of months as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, I hear Katy Keene‘s streaming numbers have been nowhere near those for Batwoman and Nancy Drew.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City. Cast also includes Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde, Katherine LaNasa and Zane Holtz.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Berlanti, Aguirre-Sacasa, Grassi, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.