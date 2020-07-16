Kate Winslet To Receive Toronto Film Festival Tribute Actor Award; Cannes Classics Lineup Revealed

Kate Winslet is the first honoree to be announced by Joana Vincente and Cameron Bailey, Co-Heads of TIFF. as recipient of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) awards She will get the TIFF Tribute Actor Award on Tuesday September 15 during a “virtual ceremony” as part of the 45th edition of the slimmed down fest which like everything else has been deeply impacted by the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Winslet’s film, Ammonite was previously announced as an official selection where, after Telluride’s cancellation on Tuesday, is likely to be the first fest the NEON Oscar season hopeful will be seen. Last month the Cannes Film Festival revealed it was a main competition selection for that fest which of course did not take place. Nevertheless the Cannes logo will appear on the film anyway.
“Kate’s brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain, and inspire audiences and actors alike,” said Vicente. “From her earliest work in
Heavenly Creatures , Sense And Sensibility and Titanic , to Revolutionary Road, The Reader, Mildred Piece and Steve Jobs , to name a few, her onscreen presence is as powerful and courageous as the women she chooses to portray. Kate’s most recent performance as Mary in Francis Lee’s Ammonite affirms her position as one of the best and most respected actresses of her generation, and we are delighted to honour her extraordinary talents at this year’s Festival.”
Winslet is a five time Oscar nominee and won the Academy Award for The Reader. Three of last year’s honorees at the TIFF awards gala went on to also win Oscars including Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, and cinematographer Roger Deakins. Meryl Streep was among the other honorees. The fest says it will be announcing more names in the coming weeks and will also provide info on how audiences will be able to “experience the awards virtually”. The fest is planning a unique hybrid for TIFF this year that will mix virtual offerings and a live presence as well. TIFF says it continues to work closely with the Province of Ontario, the City of Toronto, and public health officials on the safe execution of the Festival, with its number-one priority being the health and well-being of both Festival filmgoers and the residents of the entire community.
Meanwhile we are in the middle of July and Cannes is still revealing its lineup with the announcement on Wednesday of the chosen selections for Cannes Classics. The program of Cannes Classics 2020 edition consists of twenty-five feature films and seven documentaries (including several restorations among them). Since the Festival de Cannes did not take place, Cannes Classics 2020 will be hosted, in whole or in part, by the festival Lumière in Lyon (October 10-18, 2020) and by the Rencontres Cinématographiques de Cannes (November, 23-26, 2020).
