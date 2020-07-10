Kat Gosling, UK Rep For Anya Taylor-Joy & Dean-Charles Chapman, Moves To United Agents From Troika

EXCLUSIVE: Kat Gosling, the highly respected UK agent whose client list includes Emma star Anya Taylor-Joy, 1917 actor Dean-Charles Chapman, and Devs actress Sonoya Mizuno, is leaving Troika after 10 years at the agency for a new home at United Agents, I can reveal.

Gosling is taking her entire client list with her. The lengthy roster also includes Game Of Thrones alum Carice van Houten, Westworld’s Rodrigo Santoro, Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole, Downton Abbey alum Allen Leech, and Jack Ryan actor Jordi Mollà.

The move is a coup for United, which is also bringing Gosling’s associate Tom Holcroft into the fold. The pair began their new roles on Monday (July 13).

It’s also a blow for Troika, which is going through a transition period after the departure of co-founders Conor McCaughan and Michael Duff was announced in May. Talent including Jamie Dornan and Michaela Coel are understood to have also left the agency and McCaughan’s clients including Michael Fassbender are expected to follow suit. The outfit was recently rebranded as YMU Drama and Comedy.

Alongside staring in Emma, which has been something of a box office success despite having its release disrupted by the pandemic, Taylor-Joy also has The New Mutants coming up, which is slated for late August (lockdown allowing). She is also starring in Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho, which will now be released Spring 2021, and has Robert Eggers’ The Northman coming up.

After graduating from Game Of Thrones, Dean-Charles Chapman received plaudits for starring in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning WW1 pic 1917 alongside George MacKay. Mizuno broke out in La La Land and also starred in Netflix show Maniac before her lead turn in the Emmy-contending drama Devs.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Kat Gosling to United Agents and really look forward to working with her,” said United Agents chair Chair Lindy King. “Her track record speaks for itself, she is liked and admired across the industry, and will bring an exciting voice to the agency as we move forward together”