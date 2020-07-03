Karlovy Vary Sets Special Event In November After Summer Fest Cancellation

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10324880a) Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Floriana Lima arrive for the presentation of the film 'Light of My Life' at the 54th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic, 30 June 2019. The festival runs from 28 June to 06 July. Light of My Life - 54th Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Czech Republic - 30 Jun 2019

Karlovy Vary, one of the major Euro film festivals in the summer calendar, has set a special four-day event for the fall, ‘Karlovy Vary IFF 54 ½’.

The Czech Republic spa town is not classifying the one-off fest, which will run November 18-21, as an official edition, with its 55th incarnation instead taking place on its regular dates in summer 2021.

54 ½ will feature 30 movies, each screening twice, alongside several events traditionally held during the regular festival; the program of titles will be announced at a later date.

Today also marks the launch of satellite event KVIFF at Your Cinema, which runs from now until July 11 and will feature 16 titles screenings once each simultaneously at 96 Czech movie theaters across the country. The presentations will take place with streamed introductions and live-broadcast Q&As. The initiative gets underway with Australian feature Babyteeth.

“KVIFF at Your Cinema was our immediate response to the situation, one that allowed us to offer our viewers interesting movies that we’d chosen for the festival. But we still feel that the key to the Karlovy Vary fest is its atmosphere, where encounters readily happen and where together we can enjoy a shared movie experience: feelings of joy, fear, and being deeply touched. We believe that the time is soon coming when we can be together again,” said KVIFF president Jiří Bartoška.