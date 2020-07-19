Kanye West Holds Campaign Rally In South Carolina For His “Birthday Party” Presidential Candidacy

Exactly two weeks have elapsed since West first announced that he would run for president, including a few days where reports surfaced that he had decided not to run.

So far, he’s on the ballot in Oklahoma, and has a website, kanye2020.country. But no policy proposals for his “Birthday Party” have been put forth.

At today’s rally, attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, socially distance, and wear a mask. West will also have a pre-rally press event.