Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sen. Marco Rubio Tweets Photo Of Meeting With Elijah Cummings, Thinks It’s John Lewis

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Kanye West Holds Campaign Rally In South Carolina For His “Birthday Party” Presidential Candidacy

AP

 

Rapper Kanye West is holding his first campaign event for his quixotic presidential campaign today in South Carolina.

The event will be held at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. No ticket? Don’t go, as it’s “for registered guests only.”

Exactly two weeks have elapsed since West first announced that he would run for president, including a few days where reports surfaced that he had decided not to run.

So far, he’s on the ballot in Oklahoma, and has a website, kanye2020.country. But no policy proposals for his “Birthday Party” have been put forth.

At today’s rally, attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, socially distance, and wear a mask. West will also have a pre-rally press event.

South Carolina’s election rules set July 20 at noon for signatures to be filed as an independent presidential candidate. The state does not allow write-in candidates.

West got on the Oklahoma November ballot by paying a $35,000 fee. But he faces an uphill battle to get on the ballot in the states where the filing deadlines for candidates have not yet passed. The next deadline is Aug. 3.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad