Kanye West Ditches Donald Trump, Reveals Bout With COVID-19 & Calls Coronavirus Vaccine “The Mark Of The Beast”

Kanye West disavowed his old pal Donald Trump, slams Joe Biden, reveals his bout with COVID-19 and, in keeping with his anti-vaxxer stance, calls a potential coronavirus vaccine “the mark of the beast” in a new interview with Forbes.

And, no, his recent announcement to run for President in 2020 was not a publicity stunt, and that he’s even decided that his running mate will be Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball. His insistence follows CNN’s recent report that West has not registered with the Federal Election Commission or collected enough signatures to get on the November ballot, and has missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in many states.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” West said about his prior support for Trump. “One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.”

West’s previous affiliation with the Trump Administration was most recently highlighted with news that the billionaire’s company, Yeezy, had been the recipient of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for as much as $5 million.

Other revelations in the Forbes interview: