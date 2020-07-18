UPDATE: Justin Bieber’s lawyers can subpoena Twitter for the identities of two women who anonymously accused him on social media of sexual assault, a judge ruled Thursday. The singer’s attorney said the allegations are provably false through eyewitness and photographic evidence.
“We just want to uncover who is behind these two accounts, and it may be the same person,” Bieber’s lawyer, Evan N. Spiegel, told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry Green.
In a moment of levity, the judge mispronounced Bieber’s last name and asked if he should know who the plaintiff was.
Spiegel said that Bieber is a recording artist well-known to certain demographics. The judge replied, “I gather demographics not 73 and over.”
In the complaint, the defendants are identified only as Jane Doe 1 and 2. Spiegel told Green that the women cannot be served until they are identified, which could take months for Twitter to comply.
Spiegel said the accusers did not do their “due diligence” in “fabricating” their allegations of sexual assault, claiming everything can be disproven by eyewitnesses and by photo images obtained by the paparazzi.
UPDATED, 7:15 AM: Justin Bieber has filed a defamation lawsuit against two anonymous Twitter users who accused the pop star of sexual assault.
Bieber has adamantly denied the allegations, saying they are “factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions,” according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Thursday (read it here).
The suit was filed against two Jane Does, identified only as Danielle and Kadi on social media, with the Twitter handles @danielleglvn and @ItsnotKadi.
“Danielle claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Four Seasons Hotel on March 9, 2014, however, Bieber did not stay at that hotel in March 2014 and there are multiple witnesses and documentary evidence to dispute Danielle’s malicious lie,” the complaint said, and calling Kadi’s accusation “likewise factually impossible, are contradicted by her own prior written statements, are supported only by falsified or faked texts.”
Kadi tweeted that on the early morning of May 5, 2015, at “around 2:30am, I was invited … to Bieber’s hotel (Langham hotel)” in New York City, before she was sexually assaulted.
“The allegations are factually impossible, revealing and evidencing beyond any doubt that her social media post and allegations are a complete fabrication, an elaborate hoax,” the filing says.
The suit seeks at least $20 million in damages.
PREVIOUS, June 21: Justin Bieber is adamantly denying allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014, and says he plans to take legal action.
The woman, identified as Danielle, tweeted Saturday night, that the incident occurred at an Austin, Texas, hotel on March 9, 2014. The woman, who was 21 at the time, claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her after they consensually made out, even though she objected to “going too far” with him. “My body felt unconscious,” she said. “I don’t want to go into detail about what happened next.”
Bieber took to Twitter Sunday night to refute the allegation.
“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote.
“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” he continued. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”
“In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” said Bieber. “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.”
Bieber bolstered his denial with links to news article, along with screenshots of emails and lodging receipts. He said he stayed at an Airbnb the night of March 9, 2014, and stayed the following night at the Westin.
“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Bieber wrote.
You can read Bieber’s entire Twitter thread below.