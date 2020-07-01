‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Slams Joss Whedon For “Gross, Abusive” Conduct On-Set Of DC Film

Justice League Cyborg star Ray Fisher has spoken out against that pic’s fill-in director Joss Whedon this morning, saying “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

Fisher disclosed no specific details other than what was in his tweets.

His tweet this morning was preceded by a video of him from 2017 Comic-Con in which he said “Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him.” Fisher tweeted today, “I’d like to take a moment and forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

Whedon stepped in to finish directing Justice League when director Zack Snyder had to back away from production due to a family tragedy. In recent weeks, Warner Bros. and Snyder have heeded the call of fans for his cut to be released, and announced that version will hit the studio’s new streaming service HBO Max next year.

Previously on June 6, Fisher gave props to Snyder, exclaiming on Twitter, “I don’t praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League. I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script! #BORGLIFE”

Justice League was expected to be Warner Bros.-DC’s Avengers, bringing together all the popular superheros, i.e. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash, and Aquaman into one movie. The pic fizzled in November 2017 with a global gross of $658M.

We’ve reached out to Whedon’s reps. When we hear back, we’ll update you.

Whedon directed Disney/Marvel’s The Avengers and its immediate sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron which combined made close to $3 billion at the worldwide box office. At one point in time, he was in talks to direct DC’s Batgirl before he backed away.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020