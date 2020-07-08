‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Ups Game To Rock Past $800M At Worldwide Box Office

Jumanji: The Next Level has crossed $800M worldwide through Tuesday, July 7. Currently, the film stands at $319.2M domestically and $480.9M at the international box office. From Columbia Pictures, Seven Bucks and Matt Tolmach Productions, the Sony release began its offshore rollout in 18 markets last December, before adding domestic and wider release the following weekend. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer secured 16 No. 1 openings across Europe and Asia at the time.

Upon opening in North America, the sequel grossed $59.3M, a record for Sony Pictures in the month of December, an all-time record opening weekend for a December comedy and the biggest live-action opening weekend for Kevin Hart and Jack Black, as well as the best debut weekend for director Jake Kasdan. Internationally that frame, the film was No. 1 in 44 markets.

Ultimately, Jumanji: The Next Level landed at No. 10 on Deadline’s 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament.

The previous installment, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, cleared close to $1B at the global box office as it counterprogrammed Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Then, at the tail end of last year, The Next Level was launched before Star War: The Rise Of Skywalker hit marquees. The ensemble adventure comedy then played strongly for 13 weeks domestically, until just before cinemas closed in March owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Overseas, The Next Level played in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal and Dubai this past weekend, landing inside the Top 10 in some markets. Domestically, it was No. 2 in the session with an estimated $300K.