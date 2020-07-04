July 4 Holiday Celebrated With Displays Of Independence From COVID-19 Warnings

Revelers enjoy the beach at Coney Island, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

As the US celebrates its 244th Independence Day, residents are also showing a stubbornly American streak of defiance against pandemic restrictions, some of it egged on by President Donald Trump.

Beaches, bars, businesses, restaurants and other areas are closed in Southern California. Public fireworks displays and concerts have been canceled. Elsewhere in the US, similar restrictions are in place, and most authorities are urging – pleading, in some cases – for everyone to stay home and limit potential virus exposure by keeping gatherings smaller than normal.

Despite those warnings, people who have been cooped up and beaten down by the pandemic are heading out, even as new coronavirus cases spike in 40 US states. Reports indicate scattered instances of defiance, protests of coronavirus restrictions and other issues, and businesses quietly (in some cases, openly) defying shutdown orders.

New cases are undoubtedly rising in part as more testing is available. The US set a record on Friday with 52,300 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. In California, the state has seen a 58 percent increase in hospitalizations, and the death toll has now risen past 6,300.

Even in cities where the curve has previously been flattened, the arrows are pointing up. New York State reported 918 new cases, its largest tally in three weeks.

President Donald Trump tweeted that Fake News is driving the impression that the pandemic is spinning out of control.

….In a certain way, our tremendous Testing success gives the Fake News Media all they want, CASES. In the meantime, Deaths and the all important Mortality Rate goes down. You don’t hear about that from the Fake News, and you never will. Anybody need any Ventilators??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020