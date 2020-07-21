‘Julie And The Phantoms’: Cast, Premiere Date & Promo For Kenny Ortega’s Netflix Musical Comedy

Coming soon to a streaming device in your city: It’s Julie and the Phantoms. Netflix has dropped the needle on the cast, premiere date, first photos and a promo for its new musical dramedy from Kenny Ortega.

Madison Reyes is set as frontwoman of the live-action series, which premieres September 10. She plays Julie, a high schooler who lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

Netflix

Booboo Stewart, Cheyenne Jackson, Carlos Ponce, Sonny Bustamante, Jadah Marie, Sacha Carlson and Savannah Lee May round out the cast. Watch the casting promo above, check out some first-look photos below, and see the key art here.

The nine-episode single-camera series is directed by Emmy winner Ortega, who directed the High School Musical and Descendants films and Michael Jackson’s This Is It. The series hails from the multiyear Netflix deal he inked in 2019.

Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans) serves as showrunners and exec produce along with Ortega and George Salinas.

Here are some images from Julie and the Phantoms: