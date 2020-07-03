College Student’s VFX Hero Video Catches Disney Boss’ Eye

It’s not often that you see iconic weaponry from a galaxy far, far away in the same clip as an Omnitrix and a classic costumed superhero, but Julian Bass just changed all that.

The 20-year-old Georgia State University theater major has gone viral with a self-produced video in which he morphs through three of his favorite hero characters, complete with inventive scene changes. Watch the clip below.

Sometimes smiling, sometimes looking surprised, Bass melds clips of himself as a Jedi Knight from the Star Wars universe, Ben 10 from Cartoon Network’s longest-running franchise and Marvel’s webslinger Spider-Man.

Two of those three brands are owned by the Walt Disney Company, and Bass urged folks who play his video, “If y’all can retweet enough times that Disney calls, that’d be greatly appreciated.”

Well, one of the commenters on his tweet is likely to be familiar to Star Wars and Marvel fans. One Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman and board of directors chair, posted: “The world’s gonna know your name!!!”

Julian Bass via Twitter

And the boss isn’t the only member of Disney’s extended family whose eye was caught by Bass’ clip. Among those who noticed the clip before Iger were Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, and Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the Frozen films.

Have a look for yourself at Bass’ cross-pollinating video, and tells us what you think in the comments: