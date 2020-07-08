Jude Law In Talks To Play The Villainous Captain Hook In Disney’s Live-Action Peter Pan Movie

Jude Law is in talks to play the villainous Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s live-action update of its 1953 toon classic, Deadline has confirmed.

David Lowery is directing the pic from a screenplay he wrote with Toby Halbrooks, based on the J.M. Barrie novel. The film, which stars Ever Anderson as Wendy and Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, was among the shoots Disney paused on March 13 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Law, a two-time Oscar nominee for Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley, is coming off Sundance pic The Nest, in which he stars opposite Carrie Coon, and the Blake Lively-led The Rhythm Section.

