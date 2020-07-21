Joy Reid’s Debut Of Nightly MSNBC Show Topped Rivals In Total Viewers, NetworkSays

MSNBC said that Monday’s debut of The ReidOut, Joy Reid’s new nightly 7 PM ET show, averaged 2.6 million total viewers and scored the second-highest rating for a regularly scheduled show on the network for that hour.

Reid’s guests included Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum drew 2.1 million viewers and Erin Burnett OutFront drew 1.3 million on CNN.

Fox News’ The Story did beat ReidOut in the 25-54 demographic, drawing 334,000 viewers to 285,000 viewers for ReidOut on MSNBC.

The figures are from Nielsen and come from data of both networks.

Tucker Carlson Tonight topped cable for the evening, with 3.3 million viewers and 525,000 in the 25-54 demo, and Fox News also was first in overall in primetime among news networks in total viewers and in the demo.

Reid interviewed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and former Attorney General Eric Holder on her show on Tuesday. On her first show, Biden did talk about his search for a running mate, telling her, “We have gone through about four candidates so far in the two-hour vetting, and we will get all the vetting done of all the candidates, and then I am going to narrow the list, and then I will have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left.”

Reid’s show replaced Hardball, which ended in March as host Chris Matthews stepped down after the show ran for more than 20 years on the network. MSNBC had a rotating series of hosts before Reid’s show was announced for the slot earlier this month.