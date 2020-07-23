Josh Duhamel Directorial Debut ‘Buddy Games’ Lands At Saban Films

Saban Films has acquired U.S. rights to Buddy Games, the directorial debut feature from Josh Duhamel, who also stars alongside Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Dax Shepard (Chips), Kevin Dillon (Entourage), James Roday (Psych), Nick Swardson (Sandy Wexler) and Dan Bakkedahl (Veep).

Written by Duhamel, the plot centers on a group of friends who reunite to play the Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they’ll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship…or die trying.

Michael J. Luisi (Fighting with My Family), Duhamel, and Jude Weng produced. Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban with attorney Matt Saver on behalf of the filmmakers.

Saban’s upcoming release slate includes, The Stand-In with Drew Barrymore in a dual lead role, Breach starring Bruce Willis, the Alicia Silverstone wedding comedy Sister of the Groom, and Twist starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey, and Rita Ora.