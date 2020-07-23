Jonathan Ross Fronts ITV Stand-Up Show; Banijay Names Italy, Iberia Chiefs; ViacomCBS Seals Format Sales; Sweetshop & Green Hire — Global Briefs

Jonathan Ross lands stand-up show

Chat show host Jonathan Ross is to front an ITV stand-up format, which will showcase new comedy talent in front of an audience at an intimate Covid-friendly venue. Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club is made by The Masked Singer UK judge’s production outfit Hotsauce TV Production, with Tom Barrett executive producing. Ross said: “Apart from the excuse to wear make-up, my favourite part of this job has always been giving exciting new talent a platform to show off their skills… There’s so much incredible comedy talent around at the moment with all too few opportunities to do what they do best. I’m very much looking forward to giving these acts the exposure they deserve, having a good laugh and finally leaving my front room.”

Banijay names Italy, Iberia chiefs

Endemol Shine’s Iberia CEO Pilar Blasco has been named as Banijay’s boss in the same region following the two companies’ mega-merger. Paolo Bassetti will remain in place as the CEO of Banijay Italy. Blasco will oversee eight labels across Madrid, Barcelona, Galicia, Vitoria and Lisbon, while Bassetti will be responsible for 10 production companies in Italy, including Endemol Shine Italy. It is not known what the changes mean for Leonardo Pasquinelli, who currently runs Endemol Shine Italy.

ViacomCBS seals international format sales

ViacomCBS International Studios has secured a raft of format sales across Europe. Germany’s RTL will adapt Gobstopper Television’s UK MTV show Just Tattoo of Us for its streamer TVNOW, while Ghosted: Love Gone Missing will be remade by ITV Studios in the Netherlands for NPO3. Elsewhere, Monday Productions has optioned Lip Sync Battle to develop the show in Denmark. “No-one could have foreseen the sudden shut-down of global productions, but despite such challenging conditions, we’re finding that there is a huge demand for versatile, easily adaptable and more importantly fun, escapist entertainment formats,” said Laura Burrell, head of formats at ViacomCBS International Studios.

Sweetshop & Green hires development executive

Aussie production company Sweetshop & Green has appointed Ester Harding as Development Executive. Based in Melbourne, she will identify and foster new projects from Australian and New Zealand, both narrative and documentary, series and feature, with a focus on international co-productions. She joins from Screen Australia where she held the same position; her credits include Swinging Safari and Simon Baker’s Breath.