BBC To Premiere Jonathan Glazer Film ‘Strasbourg 1518’; Rotterdam Rings The Changes; eOne Signs Free TV Deal; Barcroft Plans Gaming Show — Global Briefs

BBC to premiere Jonathan Glazer’s ‘Strasbourg 1518’

Sexy Beast director Jonathan Glazer’s latest film Strasbourg 1518 is to premiere on BBC Two on July 20. The film is part of the BBC’s Culture in Quarantine initiative, and features performances from great dancers inspired by the so-called dancing plague that broke out in Strasbourg in 1518. It was co-commissioned by Artangel and Sadler’s Wells and is produced by Academy Films for BBC Films and BBC Arts.

Rotterdam film festival changes

International Film Festival Rotterdam has instigated significant changes under new director Vanja Kaludjercic ahead of its landmark 50th edition, scheduled to run January 27-February 7. The fest will introduce new strand ‘Harbour’, which will become its central program and also its largest, screening movies from around the world. Giona Nazzaro has joined the supervising programming team, alongside Bianca Taal and Gerwin Tamsma. Its flagship Tiger and Big Screen competitions will also be expanded, while the Bright Future competition will not run next year.

eOne inks licensing deal with Free TV

eOne has signed a “multi-year” deal with Olympusat to launch more than 200 hours of content on its ad-funded streamer Free TV in Latin America. The agreement encompasses series including Sky drama The Enfield Haunting, Richard Madden and Tim Roth vehicle Klondike, and Thandie Newton’s Rogue. David Hanono, eOne’s VP of Latin America, international distribution, brokered the deal.

Barcroft plans online gaming series

Barcroft Studios, the British producer behind Netflix series Amazing Interiors, is to launch an online gaming show with its new parent company, the publisher Future. Streaming across Snapchat, YouTube, Tik Tok and Facebook, Totally Game features some of the world’s best gamers, such as the world Tekken champion, and reveals true stories from the gaming community. Future acquired Barcroft last November in a deal worth £23.5M ($29M) in cash and shares.