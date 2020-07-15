‘Fletch’ Modern-Day Reboot In Works With Jon Hamm & Miramax

Fletch is making a comeback: Jon Hamm will star in and produce a new feature film about the brazen investigative reporter to be directed by Superbad‘s Greg Mottola and hail from Miramax. The movie, like the Chevy Chase films in the 1980s, is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1970s and 1980s Fletch mystery novels.

The new film adaptation will specifically be based on the second book in the Mcdonald series, Confess, Fletch. In a mysterious chain of wild events, Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders — one of which pins him as a prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancée’s stolen art collection, the only inheritance she’s acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead. Zev Borow, consulting producer of the Lethal Weapon TV series, will be penning the feature adaptation.

Chevy Chase in Universal's "Fletch"

The first Chase movie Fletch, directed by Michael Ritchie and released by Universal in 1985, made close to $60 million worldwide at the time. Stateside, it ranked No. 9 in the top 10 movies of the year with $50.6M. The 1989 sequel, Fletch Lives, also directed by Ritchie and released by Uni, grossed $39.4M WW. In the Chase movies, Fletch was a man of multiple disguises and faux alter egos as he sought to get to the bottom of a story.

Hamm is producing alongside manager Connie Tavel. David List, Mcdonald’s rep, will serve as an executive producer.

Mottola’s directing credits include Superbad ($170.8M WW), Adventureland and the TV series Arrested Development and Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom.

“We could not be more thrilled to see what 21st century twist these artists create,” says Miramax CEO Bill Block.

“Producing this film with Jon has been a longtime dream of mine and with Zev and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern reimagining of this beloved character,” says Tavel.

Hamm is repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment and attorney David Weber. Mottola is repped by UTA.