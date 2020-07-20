‘El Camino’ Actor Johnny Ortiz Faces Life In Prison For Attempted Murder

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie actor Johnny Ortiz is in a very bad place today, facing attempted murder charges that could see him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Arrested back in late May, the 24-year old Ortiz and 18-year old co-defendant Armando Miguel Navarro appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles this morning on the felony charges. With the duo currently being held in custody by the LA County Sheriff’s department, the short hearing at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center saw a preliminary hearing of September 22 set by the court.

Ortiz has plead not guilty to the charges.

If found guilty on the present “attempted willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder” charges, Ortiz is looking at 25 years to life in California state prison under the penal code. According to the complaint filed by prosecutors on May 27, the actor is also facing a decade more in additional sentences.

Related Story Fox News, Ed Henry, Sean Hannity & Tucker Carlson Sued In Sex Trafficking, Sexual Harassment & Retaliation Suit

Alleged to committed the fatally intended offense against one Brian Duke on May 24 “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members,” the McFarland, USA star is being held on bail of $1.1 million bail in a DTLA facility. Navarro, who fired the shots in question in this case, is being held on a bail of just over $2 million. With sentencing requirements even harsher than those applicable to Ortiz, Navarro is also looking at life in a cell if found guilty by the LA County D.A.’s office and a jury.

Having set up a GoFundMe effort to raise money for his bond, Ortiz’s family say that the actor is “in jail fighting for his case that he is innocent on.” As of this afternoon, the effort has raised just $780 of its desired $100,000 goal.

Representatives for Ortiz did not respond to requests for comment about the American Crime actor’s situation and circumstance.