John Saxon, ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Star, Dies At 83

John Saxon, character actor known for his roles in Westerns and horror films, died Saturday. His career spanned more than sixty years tallying more than 200 film credits. He co-starred with Bruce Lee in Enter The Dragon and starred in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984. He was 83.

His wife stated he passed from pneumonia in his Murfreesboro, Tennessee in a statement to THR.

Saxon was born as Carmine Orrico in Brooklyn, New York in 1935. After graduating high school he studied with famous acting coach Stella Adler. Soon after Universal Studios contracted him and requested he be renamed to John Saxon. He was also notably skilled in judo and karate.

The mid to late 50s saw Saxon work as a teen idol with credits in films Rock, Pretty Baby, Summer Love, The Reluctant Debutante and Cry Tough.

In 1960 Saxon worked with director John Huston in The Unforgiven. He played an Indian in support of Burt Lancaster and Audrey Hepburn.

Saxon said in an interview with the Chicago Daily Tribune in 1960 that he “wanted to do all sorts of character parts.”

His first major role in a Hollywood feature was playing a martial artist alongside Bruce Lee in Enter the Dragon. He also starred in Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 as the heroine’s father. He later reprised his role in A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.

He was married three times. He was married to Mary Ann Murphy from 1967 to 1979, Elizabeth Saxon from 1987 to 1992 and, since 2008, to Gloria Martel. Survivors also include his son, Antonio, and his sister, Dolores.