John Lewis Remembered: Barack Obama, Ava DuVernay, Bill Clinton, Bernice King & More Mourn The “Conscience of Congress”

The passing today of the civil rights icon & lawmaker unleashed a deep loss among ex-POTUS', friends, admirers & protégés AP

(UPDATED with more messages on the death of Rep. John Lewis) Presidents, Oscar nominees, potential Vice-Presidential nominees, the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and other admirers tonight mourned the death of Rep. John Lewis. They also celebrated the tireless fight for justice that the civil rights icon who was later in life called the “conscience of Congress” waged until the very end.

“I first met John when I was in law school, and I told him then that he was one of my heroes,” Barack Obama poignantly wrote tonight after Rep. Lewis’ death on Friday evening was made public.

“Years later, when I was elected a U.S. Senator, I told him that I stood on his shoulders,” the 44th POTUS added. “When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made. And through all those years, he never stopped providing wisdom and encouragement to me and Michelle and our family. We will miss him dearly.”

Recently profiled in the Dawn Porter directed documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, the long serving Georgia Congressman who helped organize the historic 1963 March on Washington passed away at the age of 80 after a nearly year long battle with cancer. Lewis’ death comes just hours after fellow civil right veteran Rev. C.T. Vivian also passed away on Friday at the age of 95.

Following news of Rep Lewis’ death in a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, social media burned in remembrance from all aspects of American life. They praised a man born the son of sharecroppers who went on to give blood on a bridge in Selma and be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the nation’s first African-American Commender-in-chief:

 

