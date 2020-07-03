‘John Lewis: Good Trouble’ Amplifies Action Against Injustice With Debut, Kore-eda’s ‘The Truth’ Premieres – Specialty Streaming Preview

John Lewis has always been fighting for civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. He’s been doing it for over 60 years so to say that his narrative is relevant more now than ever is a wild understatement.

In the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble, director Dawn Porter (Trapped, Gideon’s Army) chronicles Lewis’s life via interviews with the 80-year-old advocate who is just as active now as he was 60 years ago. Through rare archival footage, Porter puts a long-overdue spotlight on Lewis taking us on a journey through his childhood experiences, his inspiring family, his activism during the Civil Rights movement and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957. We also get to hear from political leaders, his Congressional colleagues and those who have been with Lewis on his journey during his life and his career.

John Lewis with fellow protestors at Edmund Pettus Bridge Courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

Porter recently appeared on a New Hollywood roundtable discussion alongside actresses Natasha Rothwell and Amber Riley to talk about the film. More than that, she talked about using art as activism.

“I think images matter,” Porter said during the discussion. “Representation matters and that type of representation matters.” She goes on to say of the documentary that she wants people to look at the strategy and the thoughtfulness that Lewis put into his advocacy and activism. “I want you to think about the months, days and years before John Lewis stepped on a bridge.”

Porter produced the film from Magnolia Pictures alongside Laura Michalchyshyn, Erika Alexander and Ben Arnon. Executive producers are Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann for Participant; Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton for CNN Films; Ian Orefice and Mike Beck for TIME Studios; Stuart Ford for AGC Studios, and Rachel Traub.

Watch the trailer below.

Filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda gives us a hearty helping of honesty with his latest feature The Truth (also known as La vérité) starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, Ludivine Sagnier and Ethan Hawke.

The film marks the first non-Japanese language film for Kore-eda, who helmed the Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters. Written and directed by Kore-eda, the film follows Fabienne (Deneuve), a legendary star of French cinema. She is adored and loved by men — but when it comes to her family, it’s a little more complicated. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir (Binoche) returns from New York to Paris with her husband (Hawke) and young daughter. Things become messy and familial dysfunction takes center stage as the mother and daughter clash turns as a result of long-brewing familial tensions and long-denied truths surface.

The Truth was the opening night film of the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and went on to take on the festival circuit, screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival and AFI Fest. The film will play in select theaters and launch on demand and digital today.

The film is produced by Muriel Merlin, coproducers Miyuki Fukuma, Matilde Incerti. A coproduction by 3B productions Bunbuku & M.i Movies, France 3 cinéma, with participation of France Télévisions, Canal+, Ciné+, Le Pacte, Wild Bunch, Gaga Corporation.

Watch the trailer below.

Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) brings us to The Outpost this weekend adapted from Jake Tapper’s book for the screen by Oscar-nominated Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter).

The film, which Pete Hammond refers to as “exceptional”, follows a small unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan. The unit battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

The Outpost stars Scott Eastwood plays Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha and Caleb Landry Jones portrays Specialist Ty Carter (who also appears in the movie), who were awarded the Medal of Honor. Orlando Bloom plays Captain Ben Keating. In addition, Lurie, who is a graduate from West Point and a former soldier cast several other veterans in various roles, including Henry Hughes and Daniel Rodriguez. The film is on demand and in select theaters starting today.

The comedy-horror Homewrecker was originally set for a June 26 release but will now serve up laughs and scares at select drive-in theaters starting today. It will then debut on digital and on demand July 7. Director Zach Gayne co-wrote the feature with Alex Essoe (Doctor Sleep) and Precious Chong (L.A Confidential), who also star.

The film follows reserved interior designer Michelle (Essoe) who is newly married to Robert (Kris Siddiqi). Meanwhile, Linda (Chong) lives alone and fills her days with painting and exercise classes. Linda befriends Michelle and she comes into her home for an interior design consultation. Once inside, it quickly becomes clear that Linda has something far more sinister than making her home a little prettier.