How To Watch Rep. John Lewis’ Funeral On TV & Online

The casket of Rep. John Lewis is carried into the Capitol in Atlanta

After a week of memorials including lying in state at the nation’s Capitol, congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis will be laid to rest Thursday after a celebration of life at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The private service begins at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m PT, with former U.S. presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton expected to attend, according to reports. All the U.S. broadcast and cable news networks are expected to break in to cover the celebration, which will be followed by a burial at Atlanta’s South-View Cemetery.

Lewis, a a leading figure of the civil rights movement and long-serving Georgia congressman who was one of the House of Representatives’ most enduring moral voices, died July 17 at age 80.

News networks have been following the Lewis memorials which included stops at the U.S. Capitol on Monday and Tuesday. His body was flown to Georgia on Wednesday, where he is lying in state at the state Capitol before being taken to Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary.

Here’s a rundown of the networks’ coverage plans, with the cable news networks planning full coverage.

ABC

ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead special reports from New York joined by Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, with World News Tonight anchor David Muir anchoring from Atlanta for the funeral service with a special edition of World News Tonight. ABC News will have digital coverage on ABCNews.com and ABC News social media accounts across all platforms.

CBS

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will lead CBS’ coverage with a special report beginning about 10:45 a.m. ET. O’Donnell will be joined in Atlanta by CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host Michelle Miller and CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann for the coverage, which will be simulcast live on CBSN and ViacomCBS sister networks BET and BET HER.

Fox News Channel

FNC will present live coverage with “The Funeral of Representative John Lewis” beginning at 11 a.m. ET with Harris Faulkner anchoring a special edition of America’s Newsroom alongside co-anchor Sandra Smith and guest anchor Trace Gallagher. Correspondents Jonathan Serrie and Steve Harrigan will report live from Atlanta. FoX News Digital will stream the service live on FoxNews.com.

MSNBC/NBC

Beginning at 11 a.m. ET, NBC News will air a special report anchored by Lester Holt, while Craig Melvin anchors coverage on MSNBC at 11 a.m. ET for the Celebration of Life honoring Rep. Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary.

C-SPAN

Live coverage of the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. ET on C-SPAN.org, with a possible simulcast on C-SPAN 3.

Bounce TV

Bounce will broadcast live starting at 11 a.m. ET and provide a livestream at BounceTV.com.