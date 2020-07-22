John Cena & Kat Dennings’ Animated Series ‘Dallas & Robo’ Heads To Syfy’s TZGZ

Dallas & Robo is heading to Syfy. The NBCU cable network has acquired the eight-episode adult animated comedy starring John Cena and Kat Dennings to air during its TZGZ late-night animation block. The YouTube series will launch Saturday, August 8, at midnight-ish ET/PT. Episodes will also be available on Syfy on Demand.

Dallas & Robo is a space-trucking comedy following the mis-adventures of foul-mouthed ex-stock car racer Dallas (Dennings) and her ass-kickin’ artificially intelligent good buddy, Robo (Cena). Together, they navigate their way around cannibal bikers, rival space truckers and vending machine burritos as they try to make a buck in the seedy world of interplanetary big rigging.

From ShadowMachine (Final Space, BoJack Horseman) and YouTube Originals, Dallas & Robo is executive produced by series creator Mike Roberts and showrunners Matt Mariska and Andy Sipes, alongside Cena. Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico from ShadowMachine also executive produce.

Cena announced the pickup on social media.

People of earth! #DallasAndRobo is hitting #TZGZ, @SYFY’s animated side, Saturday 8/8 at midnight-ish. Check out @tzgz_syfy to see the greatest space trucker tandem since Han and Chewy! pic.twitter.com/Dr54PeA2Ln — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 22, 2020

Dallas & Robo joins a growing slate at TZGZ as Syfy continues an expansion of the weekly late-night animation block. The acquisition comes on the heels of a recently announced series pickup of Devil May Care, starring Alan Tudyk (Syfy’s Resident Alien) and Asif Ali (BoJack Horseman) and three pilot greenlights.

Syfy’s TZGZ also will host a panel at Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 24 at 9PM ET/6PM PT. It will feature creators and celebrity voices of Devil May Care, Wild Life, Magical Girl Friendship Squad and Hell Den offering details on the series, along with exclusive sneak peeks.