Joey King Inks First-Look TV Deal With Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: The Act star Joey King has closed a first-look deal with Hulu. Under the pact, King, who at age 20 is one of the youngest ever to strike a deal with a streaming network, will produce TV series for Hulu.

King is coming off a starring role in the acclaimed Hulu limited series The Act, which earned her an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG nomination.

King is attached to headline and executive produce the limited series A Spark of Light, set up at Sony Pictures TV based on the bestselling book by Jodi Picoult. The project is executive produced by Doug Robinson and Allison Greenspan of DRP as well as Picoult, Dan Spilo and Jamie King.

King stars and is an executive producer on Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 2, set for release Friday. She also stars in the upcoming Blumhouse film The Lie opposite Peter Sarsgaard. King also also produce and star in The In Between, written by Marc Klein, for Paramount Players.

King is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment’s Dan Spilo, ID and Hirsch Wallerstein.