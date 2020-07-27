Joel Stillerman’s Content Superba Taps Anisha Manchanda As VP Development & Production

EXCLUSIVE: Anisha Manchanda has joined Joel Stillerman’s Content Superba as VP, Development and Production. She will oversee both features and television projects at the company, backed by Endeavor Content, which Stillerman launched last fall.

Manchanda joined Content Superba earlier this year from Hutch Parker Entertainment (Logan, X-Men: Days of Futures Past), where she served as Director of Development, shepherding feature and television projects, including a TV adaptation Julia Haeberlin’s novel Paper Ghosts, which sold to AMC with Patrick Stewart attached to star and Isaac Adamson adapting, as well as Slay, a feature based on YA novel by Kim Curran, adapted by David West Read, which was set up at 20th Century Fox’s family division. Manchanda joined Hutch Parker from CAA, where she was a coordinator in the Motion Picture Literary department.

“We are so excited to welcome Anisha to Content Superba,” Stillerman said. “She’s a dynamic executive who has both passion and consummate professionalism. She has incredible taste, and the drive to find great young voices; as well as the poise to work with established talent. Her commitment to nurturing diverse voices is unwavering, and she’s already brought in some powerful material that we look forward to sharing in the near future.”

At Content Superba, Manchanda also joins Owen Shiflett, SVP Development and Production.

An Indian-American who grew up in Dubai and the United Kingdom, Manchanda has an affinity for international content, and has been focusing on promoting diverse talent and inclusive storytelling. She began her career as an attorney at an investment bank in the United Kingdom before receiving her Masters in Entertainment Law in Los Angeles.