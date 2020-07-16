Joe Biden Boosted By Hollywood Donors In Latest Quarter: Jeffrey Katzenberg, Bob Iger And James Murdoch Among Major Contributors

Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on Tuesday.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign got a big boost in the latest quarter that brought it into closer parity with Donald Trump’s fundraising juggernaut, as the former vice president saw major contributions from a number of industry moguls and media titans.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who hosted an event for Biden last month, gave $617,800 to the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fund-raising committee set up for the campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties. Also giving was Steven Spielberg, who chipped in $250,000, along with his wife, Kate Capshaw, who gave the same amount.

James Murdoch, the son of Rupert Murdoch, and his wife Kathryn each donated $615,000 to the victory fund.

Other contributors included Bob Iger, the executive chairman of The Walt Disney Co., who gave $250,000. Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of Roy E. Disney who is a documentary filmmaker and social activist, gave $50,000 to the Biden fund.

Others donating includes Barry Diller, who gave $250,000; Marta Kaufmann, $100,000; Nicole Avant, $100,000; Jim Gianopoulos, $25,000; Tom Rothman, $100,000; and Rob Friedman, $100,000.

Rob Reiner, an early supporter of Biden’s campaign, gave $50,000, while Larry David gave $15,000.

Among other actors and performers, the Biden Victory Fund drew contributions from Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Alyssa Milano, Shia LaBeouf, Barbra Streisand, Ben Affleck, Dustin Hoffman and Donna Dixon.

Meanwhile, David Geffen, a longtime Democratic donor, gave $100,000 to the Lincoln Project, the group formed by anti-Trump Republicans including George Conway, Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver.

The contributions were made in the three months ending on June 30.

More to come.